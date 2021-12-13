Tennessee drops in latest AP Poll

Following one of the more frustrating losses in recent memory, Tennessee has dropped five spots in this week’s AP Poll. The Volunteers moved from 13th to 18th in the latest top 25 rankings, stemming from an overtime loss to Texas Tech which saw Tennessee shoot 6-40 from three point range.

Tennessee was able to rebound with a 40 point win over a decent UNC-Greensboro team on Saturday, ahead of matchups with USC-Upstate and Memphis this week.

The game of musical chairs at the top continued this week, following Purdue’s loss to Rutgers. Baylor now takes over at No. 1 after a dominant effort against Villanova on Sunday. Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga round out the top five.

After a loss to Notre Dame, Kentucky tumbled all the way down to No. 21. Alabama moved up to 6th after picking up another impressive win, this time coming against Houston.

Arizona, which Tennessee will face in a couple of weeks, moves up to 8th after a road win against Illinois. The Wildcats look legitimate, and will give Tennessee yet another big test on December 22nd.

Full AP Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Arizona

9. Villanova

10. USC

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Houston

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. UConn

21. Kentucky

22. Xavier

23. Colorado State

24. Arkansas

25. Texas Tech