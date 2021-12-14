After taking visits elsewhere, Squirrel White is sticking with Tennessee

The last few weeks have been interesting for Marquarius ‘Squirrel’ White. The dynamic receiver committed to Tennessee back in July, but a couple of other SEC schools made big pushes down the stretch.

Georgia and Auburn came hard after White, even getting him on campus for official visits. Georgia hosted White on November 19th, while Auburn hosted him on December 10th. Following those visits, Squirrel White had made a decision — he’s sticking with Tennessee.

White announced his intention to sign with Tennessee on Wednesday, and confirmed those intentions with 247Sports.

I will be signing my NLI on Wednesday at 12 PM in the auditorium at Clay-Chalkville High School! Friends and family are welcome to attend!! #3out #GBO — Marquarius White (@squirrelwhite3) December 13, 2021

Though White isn’t highly ranked, there’s a reason why multiple SEC teams were coming so hard after him. He’s one of the most exciting players in this class, bringing a ton of downfield speed to the table. In Josh Heupel’s offense, White will get plenty of opportunities to utilize that speed, which is likely a large reason why he ended up choosing Tennessee.

After seeing what Cedric Tillman, JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. did this season, how could receivers not want to come play in Knoxville?

White ranks outside of the top 500 in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. He’s the 72nd ranked receiver prospect in the country and the 21st ranked prospect to come out of the state of Alabama.

Four-stars Kaleb Webb and Cam Miller, along with three-star Chas Nimrod are also committed to Tennessee’s class of 2022.

The early signing period opens tomorrow (Wednesday) December 15th and runs through Friday.