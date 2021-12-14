Tennessee vs. USC Upstate: How to watch

Tennessee rebounded from an ugly showing against Texas Tech to beat a good UNC-Greensboro team by 40 points on Saturday. Tonight, they have a chance for another lopsided win against USC Upstate.

It will be the third meeting all time between Tennessee and USC Upstate, with the Volunteers coming out on top 80-60 last season. The Spartans are 2-7 on the season so far.

Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey is in for a bit of a strange night, with his son currently sitting as Upstate’s second leading scorer. Jordan Gainey, a 6-4 freshman guard, is averaging ten points per game in his first year in the program.

Now 7-2 on the year, this will serve as the final tune-up game of the season for Tennessee. The Volunteers will head to Nashville after this one to face Memphis on Saturday, and then return home for a meeting next Wednesday with red-hot Arizona. After that, conference play begins.

Tonight, Tennessee is a 35.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network