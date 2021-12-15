Early Signing Period Tracker: Running updates on Tennessee’s 2022 class

Signing day has arrived. As you know by now, the Early Signing Period is basically now the new signing day, with most commits set to put pen to paper today. Josh Heupel has been in catch-up mode since arriving at Tennessee back in January, obviously behind the eight ball with this current class.

After putting his product on the field though, you’re starting to see some momentum build in Knoxville. Heupel will look to continue that today, with a handful of targets set to make their decision on Wednesday.

Below, we’ll update all of the action as the day unfolds. The latest update will appear at the top of the column.

Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker

Before we get rolling, here’s some pregame reading to get you set for the day.

What we already know