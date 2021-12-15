Early Signing Period Tracker: Running updates on Tennessee’s 2022 class

Signing day has arrived. As you know by now, the Early Signing Period is basically now the new signing day, with most commits set to put pen to paper today. Josh Heupel has been in catch-up mode since arriving at Tennessee back in January, obviously behind the eight ball with this current class.
After putting his product on the field though, you’re starting to see some momentum build in Knoxville. Heupel will look to continue that today, with a handful of targets set to make their decision on Wednesday.
Below, we’ll update all of the action as the day unfolds. The latest update will appear at the top of the column.
Class of 2022 Early Signing Day Tracker
- Four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson, arguably the biggest piece of this class, has officially signed.
- Following the West commitment, Tennessee has moved to 15th in 247’s class rankings for now.
- Offensive lineman Brian Grant is in.
- One of Tennessee’s latest commitments, four-star receiver Kaleb Webb, is officially in.
- In-state linebacker Elijah Herring has signed.
- Four-star running back Dylan Sampson is in, joining Justin Williams. A couple of really nice reinforcements at a position of need.
- And yes, there it is — major boom. Four-star defensive lineman Tyre West flips from Georgia to Tennessee, beating out Florida State.
- Wide receiver Squirrel White’s papers are in — he’s a Vol. Georgia and Auburn made a late push for the speedy receiver, but he sticks with Tennessee.
- Seeing lots of smoke around Tennessee potentially flipping Georgia commit Tyre West. Florida State was the expected destination here for the four-star defensive tackle. Let’s see how this plays out.
- Four-star wide receiver Cam Miller is in the boat. Miller was one of the first big in-state wins for Josh Heupel.
- As of 8:50 am, Tennessee has the 18th ranked class, per 247Sports. That number will inevitably move as decisions are made throughout the day.
- Defensive back Jourdan Thomas has signed, adding more depth to a secondary group that could use it.
- Wide receiver Chas Nimrod is next, joining a talented group of receiver commits in this class.
- JUCO cornerback Desmond Williams has signed after committing to Tennessee last week. Williams will have a chance to compete for playing time right off the bat.
- Linebacker Kalib Perry and offensive lineman Masai Reddick are in.
- One of the biggest targets of the day is officially a Vol. Four-star running back Justin Williams has committed to Tennessee and will sign with the Volunteers. This was in the works for the past month after he decommitted from West Virginia.
- Four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols is in. This was one of Tennessee’s biggest wins on the trail, and very likely the highest-rated signee in the class.
- Christian Harrison, the son of NFL great Rodney Harrison, has signed.
- And we’re off.... Jordan Phillips, who has already joined the team, was the first official announcement this morning. Offensive lineman Mo Clipper quickly followed.
What we already know
- WR Squirrel White, after a hard push from Georgia and Auburn, is sticking with Tennessee.
- DL Jordan Phillips has already arrived and is practicing with the team.
- TE Brody Foley flipped to Indiana on Tuesday. Clint has more on that situation.
