4-star defensive tackle Tyre West flips from Georgia to Tennessee

Tennessee pulled off one of the most stunning flips of the recruiting cycle yet. 4-star defensive tackle Tyre West flipped from Georgia to Tennessee on Early Signing Day.

While West was committed to Georgia for almost the entire cycle, it became common knowledge that he would not sign with them when Early Signing Day rolled around. He was checking out his options and surveying where he could go. For a long time, it looked like Florida State.

When I say “long time”, I mean all the way up until his signing ceremony. FSU was the heavy favorite for months. He had visited there the most, and had long-standing relationships with that staff. I took very little stock in some of the positivity with West and Tennessee, attributing it to regular recruiting shifts.

Obviously, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and Tennessee staff knew more than me (and many others). With an official visit and some persistent recruiting, they somehow made up months of ground and were able to grab West at the last minute. Tennessee now has the 111th overall player and 20th ranked defensive lineman committed to them.

It’s easy to see West being able to come in and contribute right away. He’s got college ready size and enough technique to make his presence known from the very first practice. These are the types of kids that Rodney Garner has a history of taking and turning into All-Conference type of players. This might be the most impactful flip of the day for Tennessee.

This is the second Tennessee addition of Early Signing Day. Their first was earlier this morning when 4-star running back Justin Williams committed to Tennessee over Auburn.