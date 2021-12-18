Brian Maurer signs with Stephen F. Austin

Brian Maurer, a forgotten name in the Tennessee quarterback battle earlier this year, has found a new home. The former three-star prospect signed with Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday.

Fired up to have Brian coming to the Piney Woods!#AxeEm #RaiseTheAxe pic.twitter.com/uxwBR0WBzT — Lumberjack Football (@SFA_Football) December 15, 2021

Maurer, out of Ocala, Florida, saw playing time as a true freshman back in 2019. His aggressive style gave Tennessee a spark offensively, but ultimately a couple of concussions forced him back to the bench. Maurer then battled for the starting job once again in 2021, but was clearly behind Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey.

The inevitable became a reality shortly after, and Maurer hit the portal, eventually followed by Bailey. True freshman Kaidon Salter left the program following the spring, although under vastly different circumstances.

Stephen F. Austin went 8-4 this season, building under third-year head coach Colby Carthel. It’s a nice landing spot for Maurer, who pretty clearly just wanted an opportunity to play. With the new staff in town, he was buried on the depth chart pretty quickly.

Tennessee was left with just two scholarship quarterbacks following Bailey’s departure. For next season, Tennessee has signed four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson, and Hendon Hooker has already announced that he will return to the program. As things stand now, Hooker-Milton-Jackson would be the obvious depth chart for 2022.