How to watch: Memphis vs. Tennessee

UPDATE: The game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

One of the biggest games of the season has arrived. After taking a year off due to COVID, Tennessee and Memphis will meet again today in Nashville, set to write another chapter in this rivalry. Rick Barnes and Penny Hardaway are 1-1 against each other, dating back to the 2018 season.

Today serves as the third leg of their scheduled three-game series. Bridgestone Arena is sure to be rocking and hostile, considering the recent bad blood between these two programs.

Memphis, now 6-4, snapped a four-game losing skid this week with a massive win over No. 6 Alabama. Hardway scrapped his lineup featuring Emoni Bates in that one to utilize more veterans, and the results spoke for themselves. It will be interesting to see if Penny does more of the same today.

Tennessee is now 8-2, rebounding with a couple of blowout wins after an ugly loss to Texas Tech. The Volunteers rank first in KenPom’s defensive efficiency, set to face the 48th ranked KenPom offense today. Tennessee has the 37th ranked offense, while Memphis holds the 32nd.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 5.5 point favorite today in Nashville.

Tennessee leads the all-time series against Memphis, 15-12. The Volunteers are 10-9 all time inside of Bridgestone Arena.

How to watch

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network