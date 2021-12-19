Top in-state WR Adarius Redmond names top five

The chase for the 2022 class is (mostly) behind us, so now you’re going to start seeing some 2023 targets get more and more attention. One of the top expected targets for next year’s class will be Adarius Redmond, an in-state wide receiver prospect out of Powell.

On Friday night, Redmond named Tennessee to his early top five.

Florida, Penn State, Georgia and LSU joined the Volunteers on his list.

The 6-1, 185 pound receiver is the third ranked player in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He ranks 130th nationally, checking in as the 21st ranked receiver prospect. Considering Tennessee’s sudden embracing of the modern college football offense, Knoxville seems like a natural fit for Redmond.

Redmond also holds offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, Michigan State, Kentucky and Virginia Tech to this point. Tennessee offered Redmond way back in 2019, and reaffirmed that offer in March under Josh Heupel.

The Volunteers signed four receivers last week as a part of the 2022 class — Cam Miller, Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White and Kaleb Webb.

Last season, Redmond put up 990 yards and seven touchdowns. That included a big performance in the State Championship game, helping guide Powell to a win.

Tennessee currently has two commitments in the 2023 class, coming from three-star defensive back Jack Luttrell and four-star tight end Ethan Davis. Clearly, Redmond is a big name to know for the next cycle, along with top in-state prospect Caleb Herring (DE).

Tennessee landed just one top 15 in-state player during the 2022 cycle as Josh Heupel’s staff worked to build relationships inside of the border. Let’s see if that work pays off in the next class.