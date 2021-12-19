Navy Shuler transferring to Tennessee

Navy Shuler, a transfer QB from Appalachian State and son of Vol legend Heath Shuler, is transferring to Tennessee.

Navy Shuler was a 3-star prospect from North Carolina in the 2020 class, but he didn’t play a snap of live-game action for the Mountaineers last season. As many players do these days, Shuler opted for the transfer portal in search of a different opportunity.

The Vols are set at quarterback for at least next season, with incumbent Hendon Hooker returning for a second senior year made possible by the extra season of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the COVID pandemic. Tennessee also added class of 2022 4-star prospect Tayven Jackson to the Qb depth chart just days ago as Jackson signed with the Vols during the early signing period that started on December 15th.

Shuler has four seasons of eligibility remaining, though per 247, he won’t be on scholarship and is coming to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.

The younger Shuler has quite the shoes to fill, as his dad threw for more than 4,000 yards during his two years as UT’s starting QB. Navy was a prolific thrower in high school with more than 6,500 yards to his credit at Christ School in Arden, North Carolina, so this seems like a no-lose situation for Vols’ Head Coach Josh Heupel.