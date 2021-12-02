Final Bowl Projections: Several destinations still on the table for Tennessee

The regular season is over and championship weekend is upon us. Conferences will crown champs across a handful of games on Friday and Saturday, and then the postseason picture will become crystal clear on Sunday.

The College Football Playoff will announce their four selections on Sunday, followed by the rest of the bowl games that afternoon. Tennessee, fresh off of a 7-5 season, will be one of those teams waiting to see where they land.

Following last week, Tennessee’s projection was fairly clear. Most outlets had the Volunteers in either the Music City or Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but that has changed this week. The options are seemingly wide open now for Tennessee, with the Gator and even the Outback Bowl now being projected as potential landing spots.

Here’s the latest round-up.

Latest Tennessee Bowl Projections

CBS: Music City vs. Minnesota

Yahoo: Liberty vs. West Virginia

Sports Illustrated: Gator vs. Penn State

Sporting News: Outback vs. Wisconsin

Athlon: Music City vs. Purdue

CFB News: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia

Action Network: Outback vs. Wisconsin

USA Today: Music City vs. Penn State

Clearly, the Outback Bowl is the best case scenario here for Tennessee. The Vols last appeared in this game in January of 2016, crushing Northwestern 45-6. They also made appearances in 1993, 2006 and 2007. Both outlets that project Tennessee to land in Tampa have them playing Wisconsin.

Still, the most projected outcome is a trip to Nashville to the Music City Bowl, where Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota are potential opponents.

The Bowl announcements will start leaking out sometime on Sunday, and we’ll officially know a final destination by Sunday evening.