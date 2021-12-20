Tennessee moves to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

Tennessee fell one spot in the polls after picking up another tune-up win against USC-Upstate on Tuesday. The Volunteers’ game against Memphis was called off at the last second on Saturday, due to COVID issues on the Tigers’ side.

That leaves the Vols at 8-2 entering the final week before conference play begins. In the latest AP Poll, Tennessee slid back to 19th. This week’s opponent, Arizona, moved up to 6th. The Vols and Wildcats meet in Knoxville on Wednesday night.

Baylor held on to the top spot following a road win at Oregon, and Duke and Purdue held on to their No. 2 and No. 3 slots. Alabama tumbled to 10th after dropping a road game at Memphis.

Following the break for Christmas, college basketball will shift into high gear. Conference play is now just a little over a week away from opening, which is really where we’ll start seeing some separation start to happen. Tennessee opens with Alabama on December 29th.

Latest AP Poll

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. USC

9. Iowa State

10. Alabama

11. Michigan State

12. Auburn

13. Houston

14. Ohio State

15. Seton Hall

16. Texas

17. LSU

18. Xavier

19. Tennessee

20. Kentucky

21. Colorado State

22. Providence

23. Villanova

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech