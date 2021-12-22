How to watch: Tennessee vs. Arizona

Tennessee is set to play one of their biggest games of the season tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena. Arizona, a late addition to the schedule, has opened this season on a tear. New head coach Tommy Lloyd has transformed this program instantly back into a winner, starting the season 11-0 and sitting at No. 6 in the country.

The Volunteers are looking for a signature win to add to their North Carolina victory. Tennessee has taken losses to Texas Tech and Villanova, and saw their game against Memphis canceled last weekend.

Now at 8-2, Tennessee is looking to close the non-conference portion of the schedule on a high note. To do that, they’ll have to beat the No. 1 team in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Wildcats have a really nice pairing of elite offense and defense, per KenPom.

Despite all of that, playing at home and welcoming a team from across the country, Tennessee opened as a 2.5 point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That number has come down to one since then.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network