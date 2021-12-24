Tennessee offers transferring Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor

It’s officially transfer portal season, with the early signing period in the books. As you know by now, the college football world has been completely changed by the NCAA now giving players the ability to transfer once without penalty. This now factors heavily into scholarship equations, as teams can plug needs immediately with veterans.

Tennessee has gotten involved with a couple of targets in the portal to this point, most recently Isaiah Neyor, who is transferring from Wyoming. Neyor announced a new Tennessee offer on Thursday.

Excited to receive an offer from Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/Ka46DmAmYb — (@IsaiahNeyor) December 24, 2021

The offer makes sense. Tennessee is set to lose JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. following the bowl game, although they will return Cedric Tillman. This means Tennessee will be relying on a handful of younger players to emerge through camp, several of which do have big talent. However, they’re not going to pass on a potential chance to add a guy like Neyor here, who has at least three years of eligibility left.

Just a redshirt freshman, Neyor had a big season for Wyoming. The 6-3, 210 pound receiver hauled in 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. Neyor is an obvious big play threat, averaging 20 yards per catch this season.

Neyor entered the portal on December 22nd. He’s quickly picked up offers from UTSA, Nevada, Utah, Utah State, USC, Baylor and Coastal Carolina on top of his Tennessee offer. More are sure to come over the next several days.

Tennessee’s offense seems like a nice destination for Neyor, who could replace the big plays that will be vacated by Payton. Neyor, a Texas native, is a former 2-star prospect rankings outside of the top 3,000 players in the class of 2019.

Let’s see if the Volunteers can get him on campus for a visit.