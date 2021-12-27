Tennessee rises in latest AP Poll

Tennessee is on the move in this week’s AP Poll. The Volunteers handed Arizona their first loss of the season last week, easily Tennessee’s biggest win of the season so far. Their reward is a move from 19th to 14th in the latest AP Poll. Arizona moved down to 9th.
Tennessee is now the second highest ranked team in the SEC, trailing only Auburn at No. 11. Alabama tumbled all the way down to 19th this week following their loss to Davidson.
Baylor held on to the top spot, followed by Duke, Purdue and Gonzaga.
Conference play gets going in full swing this week, starting with Tennessee-Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. The Volunteers will then host Ole Miss on January 5th, and then take a trip to LSU on the 8th.
New AP Top 25 Poll
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Iowa State
9. Arizona
10. Michigan State
11. Auburn
12. Houston
13. Ohio State
14. Tennessee
15. Seton Hall
16. LSU
17. Texas
18. Kentucky
19. Alabama
20. Colorado State
21. Providence
22. Villanova
23. Xavier
24. Wisconsin
25. Texas Tech
