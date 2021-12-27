Tennessee rises in latest AP Poll

Tennessee is on the move in this week’s AP Poll. The Volunteers handed Arizona their first loss of the season last week, easily Tennessee’s biggest win of the season so far. Their reward is a move from 19th to 14th in the latest AP Poll. Arizona moved down to 9th.

Tennessee is now the second highest ranked team in the SEC, trailing only Auburn at No. 11. Alabama tumbled all the way down to 19th this week following their loss to Davidson.

Baylor held on to the top spot, followed by Duke, Purdue and Gonzaga.

Conference play gets going in full swing this week, starting with Tennessee-Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night. The Volunteers will then host Ole Miss on January 5th, and then take a trip to LSU on the 8th.

New AP Top 25 Poll

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Iowa State

9. Arizona

10. Michigan State

11. Auburn

12. Houston

13. Ohio State

14. Tennessee

15. Seton Hall

16. LSU

17. Texas

18. Kentucky

19. Alabama

20. Colorado State

21. Providence

22. Villanova

23. Xavier

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech