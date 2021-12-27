Purdue likely to be without three more starters in Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee

Purdue has been dealt another couple of blows heading into the Music City Bowl against Tennessee. The Boilermakers were already going to be without their two best players — wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis — now you can add two, maybe three more to that list.

Per GoldandBlack.com, wide receiver Milton Wright and cornerback Dedrick Mackey are not in Nashville with the team. Starting left tackle Greg Long is with the team, but is doubtful to play.

WR Milton Wright and CB Dedrick Mackey are not in Nashville for the Music City Bowl, https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI has learned. Each was a projected starter.



Also: No. 1 left OT Greg Long is doubtful.https://t.co/VmwxpshWTA pic.twitter.com/CkKFPp9pCD — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 27, 2021

Wright was the second leading receiver on the team behind Bell, catching 57 passes for 732 yards and seven touchdowns. Mackey had three picks and 36 tackles on the year. So that’s five potential starters set to miss Thursday’s matchup.

The Volunteers will be without top cornerback Alontae Taylor, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Right tackle Cade Mays is questionable, but Josh Heupel said that he was pushing to play on Monday.

Tennessee has won four straight bowl games and things are shaping up nicely to make that number move to five. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is now out to a 5.5 point favorite.

Tennessee arrived in Nashville on Sunday, and Purdue arrived on Monday. With everything happening in the sports world and especially around the rest of college football, COVID is heavy on everyone’s mind. However, to this point, things are still all good on that front, despite Purdue’s opt-outs.

No changes on levels of COVID-19 among Music City Bowl teams since good report yesterday.



The word is there are no issues for Tennessee or Purdue so far. — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) December 27, 2021

Tennessee and Purdue will kickoff from Nashville on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry the game.

