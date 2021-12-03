College Football Playoff odds entering Championship weekend

The College Football Playoff will be set after this weekend, and there’s still quite a bit to figure out. Georgia is the only sure thing entering the weekend, looking to put a bow on a perfect regular season with a win over Alabama for the SEC Championship.

Everything else remains up in the air. Michigan is in the next best spot, simply having to beat Iowa to secure a spot in the final four. The Wolverines are ten point favorites.

Cincinnati is in a similar spot, likely in with a win. They’ll face a good Houston team this weekend, however, a spot that certainly could get dicey with everything on the line. The Bearcats are also ten point favorites.

And then it’s wide open. Alabama could obviously clinch a spot with a win over Georgia, but could they get in with a close loss? That will depend on other results.

Oklahoma State can make their case by beating Baylor in the Big 12 title game, while Notre Dame is sitting there lurking and waiting on the chips to fall. However, without Brian Kelly, how will the committee view them now?

So which team will win it all? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, and understandably so, Georgia is the heavy favorite. Alabama actually has the second best odds, while Michigan follows.

National Championship Odds

Georgia -220

Alabama +650

Michigan +850

Oklahoma State +1400

Cincinnati +1600

Notre Dame +2500

Ohio State +10000

The field of four will be set on Sunday, following all of the action on Saturday. Both semifinal games will take place on December 31st, with one kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and the other at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Orange Bowl and the Cotton Bowl will serve as the hosts this year.

