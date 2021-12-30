How to watch: Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs. Purdue

Gameday has arrived — Tennessee and Purdue are set to meet in Nashville this afternoon in the Music City Bowl. Josh Heupel is looking to cap off a successful year one with his eighth win of the 2021 season. It’s a big spot for Heupel, who is looking to capitalize on a mid-state appearance to sustain momentum heading into 2022.

Purdue is coming off of a great 8-4 season that saw the Boilermakers pick up a couple of top five wins. However, they’ve been hit hard by opt-outs, as their two best players — George Karlaftis and David Bell — chose to go ahead and begin preparations for the NFL Draft. In total, Purdue will be without five starters today.

Can Tennessee take advantage? The oddsmakers think so. Tennessee has moved from a three point favorite all the way out to a seven point favorite as of Thursday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Nashville

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network