Fans, media react to controversial Tennessee-Purdue call

Just a brutal way to end the season.

By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee did not play a good game of football this afternoon in Nashville, but they were still in position to potentially win it late. After jumping out to a 21-7 lead, the Volunteers lost all rhythm, allowing Purdue to storm back to take the halftime lead.

Both sides traded punches throughout the second half, ending up going to overtime at 45-45. On 4th and 2 and with a struggling defense, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel knew he had to go for it with Purdue waiting to get the ball.

The result? Jaylen Wright was stuffed, but kept churning to eventually find his way across the goalline. There was just one problem — the refs blew the play dead and ruled that Wright’s forward progress had been stopped.

Watch the play below.

After review, the call was somehow confirmed, and nearly everyone that wasn’t a Purdue fan sounded off on the call.

Purdue went on to kick a chip shot field goal to secure a 48-45 win.

It was yet another painful, brutal loss for this Tennessee fanbase that always seems to get screwed. It brought back memories of the 2010 Music City Bowl, and even the 2019 NCAA Tournament game against these same Boilermakers.

College football officiating has been atrocious all season long, and here’s your latest example. What an awful way to end such a fun season.

