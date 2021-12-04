How to watch: Saturday slate

Championship weekend is upon us. College Football’s regular season has come and gone, and now several conferences will crown a champion — a few with massive playoff implications.
The top game of the day figures to be Georgia-Alabama, who will battle it out in Atlanta for the SEC title. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide likely need a win here to make it into the final four, while Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are looking to keep a perfect season alive.
Cincinnati will also be looking to preserve perfection, set to host Houston in hopes of punching their ticket to the playoff. Michigan can also essentially clinch with a victory over Iowa. Looking for a way in will be Oklahoma State, which must first beat Baylor. They’ll then need either Alabama, Michigan or Cincinnati to lose.
Should be a fun ride.
Below is the full schedule for the day, with the odds powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Saturday Schedule
Big 12
Noon ET: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (-6)
MAC
Noon ET: Kent State (-3.5) vs. Northern Illinois
Mountain West
3 p.m. ET: San Diego State (-6) vs. Utah State
Sun Belt
3:30 p.m. ET: Appalachian State (-2.5) vs. Louisiana
SEC
4 p.m. ET: Georgia (-6.5) vs. Alabama
AAC
4 p.m. ET: Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. Houston
Big Ten
8 p.m. ET: Michigan (-11.5) vs. Iowa
ACC
8 p.m. ET: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5)
