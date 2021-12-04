How to watch: Saturday slate

Championship weekend is upon us. College Football’s regular season has come and gone, and now several conferences will crown a champion — a few with massive playoff implications.

The top game of the day figures to be Georgia-Alabama, who will battle it out in Atlanta for the SEC title. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide likely need a win here to make it into the final four, while Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are looking to keep a perfect season alive.

Cincinnati will also be looking to preserve perfection, set to host Houston in hopes of punching their ticket to the playoff. Michigan can also essentially clinch with a victory over Iowa. Looking for a way in will be Oklahoma State, which must first beat Baylor. They’ll then need either Alabama, Michigan or Cincinnati to lose.

Should be a fun ride.

Below is the full schedule for the day, with the odds powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday Schedule

Big 12

Noon ET: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (-6)

MAC

Noon ET: Kent State (-3.5) vs. Northern Illinois

Mountain West

3 p.m. ET: San Diego State (-6) vs. Utah State

Sun Belt

3:30 p.m. ET: Appalachian State (-2.5) vs. Louisiana

SEC

4 p.m. ET: Georgia (-6.5) vs. Alabama

AAC

4 p.m. ET: Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. Houston

Big Ten

8 p.m. ET: Michigan (-11.5) vs. Iowa

ACC

8 p.m. ET: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh (-3.5)