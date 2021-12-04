Best Bets: Championship Weekend

After today, the College Football Playoff picture some be pretty clear. All teams in contention (minus Notre Dame) have one final chance to make their case, and a couple of these games today are simple win-and-you’re-in situations.

It’s a lighter slate, but there’s still money to be made, so let’s get it. All odds below are powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Georgia -6.5 over Alabama

Georgia’s dominance has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. Tennessee actually scored the most points on the Bulldogs this season... with a measly 17. Kirby Smart’s team is the deepest, most talented roster in the country.

But they’ve got a hump to get over today. Kirby has never beaten Nick Saban before, but he’s never had a clear roster advantage either. I think today is that day.

Alabama’s offense was dreadful against Auburn and LSU, and their defense proved to be plenty leaky against Arkansas. This Saban team is a tier below where they usually are, and I expect Georgia to pull away late and cover the 6.5 point spread.

I will say, it is curious that this line has failed to move all week, despite a good majority of the money coming in on the Bulldogs.

Houston +10.5 against Cincinnati

Cincinnati has take care of business all season long, and nobody can fault them for that. However, this weekend has to be a little uneasy for them. First off, they’ve got a pretty good opponent coming to town and second, do we really believe the committee would put them in over a potential Big 12 Champion Oklahoma State? I’m not sold.

How do they come out in such a big spot? We’ve seen the Bearcats struggle with much worse teams that this — Tulsa and Navy for example. Houston has had similar results in conference play.

Cincinnati could use a convincing win here to remove any doubt, but I don’t think they get it here. 10.5 is too large of a spread.

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh OVER 71

Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons have been one of the most fun teams to watch in 2021 — a high powered offense paired with an awful defense. That’s a recipe for points, especially with quarterback Kenny Pickett on the other side.

Pickett might just be the best quarterback in the country, and he should be in store for a big day in Charlotte. He has the Panthers ranked 4th in total offense, while Wake Forest checks in at 9th.

71 is a big number, but it’s not big enough here.

