Defensive back Jourdan Thomas commits to Tennessee

Tennessee picked up a commitment on Saturday night, adding defensive back Jourdan Thomas to the 2022 class. The 6-2, 190 pound prospect is out of Montgomery, Georgia.

Thomas is a three-star prospect, ranking 786th in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Alabama native decommitted from Mississippi State on Wednesday, opening the door for him to commit to Tennessee today. Thomas held offers from over 20 schools, including Indiana, South Carolina, Memphis and UCF.

He had been committed to Mississippi State for more than seven months. Tennessee came calling with an offer back in May, and got him on campus for a visit over the summer. He came for a second visit during the South Carolina game this fall.

Thomas is the 16th commitment for Tennessee in the 2022 class. He joins Christian Harrison, who committed earlier in the week. The Volunteers have now added two bodies in the secondary over the last couple of days, adding much needed depth.

Tennessee is set to lose Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson from the secondary. Trevon Flowers could opt to return, but no decision has been made to this point. Jaylen McCollough, Christian Charles and Doneiko Slaughter figure to be big players in the safety rotation next season. Thomas could immediately factor into that equation.

Tennessee’s class now ranks 22nd in the country, per 247Sports.