Tennessee remains 13th in latest AP Poll

Tennessee held serve last week, taking care of business against Presbyterian and then grabbing their first road win of the season against Colorado. The two wins moved the Volunteers to 6-1 on the season, but didn’t move them up in the rankings.

The Vols remain ranked 13th in today’s AP poll.

Thanks to a loss to Ohio State, Duke fell from the No. 1 spot and Purdue took it. The Boilermakers are now the top ranked team in the country after beating Florida State and Iowa last week. Duke fell to No. 3.

Gonzaga dropped to No. 5 after getting blown out by Alabama on Saturday, which jumped from 16th to 9th.

Memphis, which took road losses to Georgia and Ole Miss, fell out of the poll for the first time this season. Penny Hardaway’s ridiculously talented roster is really struggling right now, just a couple of weeks away from meeting Tennessee in Nashville.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Florida fell to No. 20 after losing to Oklahoma, while LSU entered the poll for the first time this season.

Tennessee’s opponent on Tuesday, Texas Tech, received two votes this week.

New AP Top 25

1. Purdue

2. Baylor

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Alabama

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Arkansas

13. Tennessee

14. Houston

15. UConn

16. USC

17. Iowa State

18. Auburn

19. Michigan State

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Wisconsin

23. Seton Hall

24. BYU

25. LSU