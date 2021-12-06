JUCO defensive back Desmond Williams commits to Tennessee

For the third time in the last handful of days, Tennessee has landed a commitment from a defensive back. Junior college product Desmond Williams announced his commitment to Tennessee tonight, giving the Vols their 18th pledge of the 2022 class.

Williams announced his decision below.

Tennessee offered Williams a month ago, and Mississippi State quickly followed. Williams had official visits lined up with both schools, but he never made it to Starkville. He took his official visit to Knoxville over the weekend, which sealed the deal.

Williams comes from East Central Community College, where he played 23 career games. The 5-11, 190 pound defender was able to snag 13 career interceptions during his JUCO career, while also being credited with 28 pass deflections. Not only did Williams lead his conference in interceptions this season, but he also scored a couple of times as a returner.

That’s impressive production at any level, clearly enough to attract a couple of SEC offers. Houston, Memphis, West Virginia and a few others also made offers.

Just like Christian Harrison and Jourdan Thomas, Williams adds immediate depth to a group that needed it. Tennessee will return Warren Burrell, Kamal Hadden, Brandon Turnage and DeShawn Rucker at cornerback next season, and Williams should fit somewhere into that pecking order with a chance to play early on.

Williams will sign next week and plans to enroll at Tennessee in January, set to hit the ground running right away.