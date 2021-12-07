Report: Former five-star RB Zach Evans to visit Tennessee

Remember Zach Evans? That Zach Evans? Well he’s back on the market following a coaching change at TCU. The former five-star running back flirted with seemingly every school in the SEC before surprisingly ending up with the Horned Frogs. It was one of the wilder recruiting journeys you’ll ever see, and he’s now set for round two.

Per a report from 247Sports, Evans will take another look at Tennessee, this time under new leadership. Coming off of a visit at Ole Miss, Evans will visit Knoxville this coming weekend. The report from Steve Wiltfong gave the Rebels the early edge.

Evans was the 16th ranked prospect in the 2020 class. He was productive in his time with TCU, averaging well over seven yards per carry. He’s already over 1,000 yards for his career, scoring nine touchdowns to this point. Evans should have three potential seasons of eligibility remaining, though a pro future is looming.

At Tennessee, Josh Heupel certainly proved what running backs were worth to his system in year one. Jabari Small, Tiyon Evans and Jaylen Wright each had big moments for the Volunteers this season, though each were slowed by significant injuries. Tennessee will now look for a replacement for Tiyon Evans, who left the program at the end of the regular season. They could potentially fill that spot with Zach Evans, a homerun-hitter in his own right.

Both Ole Miss and Tennessee make plenty of sense, running similar spread attacks that create a ton of space for backs.

The Volunteers currently have one running back commitment in four-star Dylan Sampson. They’re trying to add another in Justin Williams, who recently decommitted from West Virginia.