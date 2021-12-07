Former Tennessee RB Tiyon Evans commits to Louisville

It didn’t take Tiyon Evans too long to find his next opportunity. Just several days after entering the transfer portal, Evans has committed to play at Louisville next season.

He made his announcement with the following tweet.

Evans is a former four-star JUCO recruit — a big get for Tennessee during the last cycle. Evans decided to stick with the Vols through the coaching change, playing in Josh Heupel’s wide open offense, and he was able to prove himself even in limited work.

Louisville is getting a complete back here, capable of changing any game he plays in. When Evans was on the field for Tennessee, even the Vols’ already explosive offense got a big shot in the arm. Huge plays against Florida, South Carolina and Missouri serve as an example of what he could do, although unfortunately we didn’t get to see enough of him in the orange and white.

Evans handled 81 carries for 521 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He scored six times in 2021 on the ground, and added a receiving touchdown against the Gators this fall.

Injuries plagued Evans during his time in Knoxville, and his departure from Tennessee remains a mystery. If he’s able to stay on the field for Louisville, the Cardinals might just have a lethal offense in 2022 with Malik Cunningham returning.

For Tennessee, they’ll add four-star back Dylan Sampson in the 2022 class, and they’re currently chasing four-star back Justin Williams, too. Former five-star running back Zach Evans is set to visit Knoxville this weekend, as he looks to find his next school following his transfer from TCU.