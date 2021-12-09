4-star WR Chandler Smith decommits from Florida following visit to Tennessee

After a very quiet past few months on the recruiting trail, Tennessee has turned up the volume over the past few weeks. That’s probably due to Josh Heupel getting to put his product on the field in Knoxville — something that instantly transformed the Volunteers on the football field.

Recruits are taking notice, especially a few on the offensive side of the ball. Chandler Smith, a four-star receiver out of Florida, is the latest to do so. Smith decommitted from Florida after taking an official visit to Tennessee last weekend. Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns then made the trip down to Orlando to make the case for the Vols on an in-home visit on Tuesday.

Smith, of course, is weighing his options with a new staff in Gainesville. Billy Napier took over for Dan Mullen and is working to hold together what remains of Florida’s 2022 class.

The 6-1, 180 pound receiver ranks 225th in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s known for his speed, which is something that Tennessee could certainly stand to add more of. Smith is an accomplished track athlete in addition to his achievements on the football field, and as his tweet reads, he plans on continuing both sports at the next level.

Smith holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Michigan and several others. Ole Miss also visited Smith earlier this week.

The speedy receiver has plenty of options on the table, but the early signing period is approaching quickly. Smith plans on enrolling at the school of his choice in January, so obviously he’s got a lot to figure out and a short amount of time to do it.

Tennessee’s offensive system would seem to be a massive plus for Smith, in addition to their willingness to accommodate his track efforts.

This is a name to follow over the next several days. The early signing period opens opens on December 15th.