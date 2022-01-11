Tennessee adds former UCF tight end Charlie Browder

One of Josh Heupel’s UCF signees is set to follow him to Knoxville, one year later. Charlie Browder, who entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago, is coming home to Tennessee.

Browder is originally from Kingsport, Tennessee. The 6-7 tight end was a member of the class of 2021 and signed with UCF over several power five offers. Kentucky, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Iowa State and N.C. State were just a few of his options coming out of high school.

On Monday, Browder accepted an offer as a preferred walk-on at Tennessee. Per 247Sports, Browder ranked just outside of the top 1,000 prospects in his class, checking in as the 61st ranked tight end in the country.

His addition fixes a bit of a numbers issue for the Volunteers, who didn’t sign a tight end in their 2022 class. Browder appeared in four games for UCF last season, but kept his redshirt status in tact. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee returns Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren for one more season. Miles Campbell will be looking to make an impact in his second season, while Trinity Bell and Julian Nixon continue to develop. Add Browder to that mix now, who will solidify Tennessee’s depth at the position.