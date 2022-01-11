Tennessee-South Carolina: How to watch

Tennessee has stumbled out of the gates in SEC play, dropping two games and going into overtime with an undermanned Ole Miss team. Now sitting at 1-2, the Volunteers need to stabilize a little bit here if they want to stay in the SEC regular season hunt. They’ll have a chance to do that tonight against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 10-4 overall and 1-1 in league play, coming off of a win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. South Carolina picked up an impressive win over Florida State in non-conference play, but also dropped games against Princeton and Coastal Carolina.

Tonight they’ll make a trip to Knoxville, as Rick Barnes and Frank Martin square off once again.

“It’s exactly what you’d expect,” Rick Barnes said of South Carolina. “They’ll play fast in transition, they’re going to be physical, they’re going to rebound. It’s exactly what you’d expect from watching and coaching against Frank Martin for all these years. You know it’s going to be a battle.”

Tennessee has won six of their last seven against the Gamecocks. South Carolina is the 101st ranked team in the country, per KenPom’s numbers. Despite the recent slump, Tennessee is still holding firm at 14th.

The Volunteers are 15 point favorites tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network