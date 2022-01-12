WR Andison Coby enters transfer portal

Transfer portal season marches on.

Wide receiver Andison Coby has now entered the portal after just one season with Tennessee. The JUCO product committed to Tennessee one year ago, right in the middle of a coaching change. Coby stuck with Tennessee, but ended up buried on the depth chart once the season began.

Coby will now look for more playing time elsewhere.

The 6-2 receiver actually committed to Kevin Steele, while he was holding down the fort during the coaching search. Frankly, it was an odd commitment at the time, considering all of the unknowns ahead. The situation ends with Coby leaving the Volunteers just one year later.

Coby appeared in five games for Tennessee, playing minimal snaps during that time.

Tennessee returns Cedric Tillman while adding Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming. Neyor will help replace production vacated by Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton. Jalin Hyatt, Ramel Keyton, Jimmy Callaway and a host of other young receivers will have their chance to grab playing time this spring.

The Volunteers also added four receivers during the 2022 cycle, so numbers aren’t an issue at the receiver position entering the 2022 season.

Coby should have three seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.