K’Rojhn Calbert enters transfer portal

Transfer portal season continues — this time with veteran offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert. The redshirt senior suffered an injury during training camp last fall, which cost him almost all of his 2021 season.

Now healthy, Calbert will look for other opportunities for the 2022 season.

Calbert started for Tennessee during the 2019 season and was looking to become a factor once again entering the 2021 season under Josh Heupel. That was derailed by a biceps injury, which ended up costing him nearly all of his season. Calbert played just one game, coming against South Alabama.

Calbert has appeared in 33 games, making five starts during his Tennessee career. He completed his undergrad work in December. Calbert comes from McMinnville, Tennessee, standing in at 6-5, 325 pounds.

Injuries have held him back throughout his entire playing career. Calbert dealt with knee issues in high school, which carried over into his college career. He redshirted during his freshman season in 2017, but bounced back by playing in ten games during the 2018 season. Calbert has spent time at guard and right tackle during his time in Knoxville. He was one of a couple of possibilities to play left tackle for Tennessee entering the season, working at that spot during the spring before his injury.

Cade Mays has already declared for the NFL Draft, and now Calbert has opted to leave. The Volunteers still will return four starters up front, along with quarterback Hendon Hooker and top receiver Cedric Tillman.