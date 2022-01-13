Jerod Mayo expected to be a ‘leading candidate’ for open Texans’ head coaching job

A former Tennessee linebacker could be a head coach in the NFL soon. Jerod Mayo might just be the leading candidate to get the Houston Texans’ job, per this report from Adam Schefter today.

Houston fired David Culley after a 4-13 season on Thursday.

Patriots’ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texans’ HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Mayo is currently serving as the inside linebackers coach for the New England Patriots, where he’s been since the 2019 season. Of course, Mayo played for the Patriots from 2008-2015 after being picked 10th overall following his time at Tennessee.

Mayo will also interview for the vacant Broncos’ head coaching job. He interviewed with the Eagles last year.

The two-time Pro Bowler has now transitioned to the coaching side and has quickly picked up steam as a head coaching candidate. You may remember Mayo’s name being tossed around a little bit last year during the Tennessee coaching search. Now Mayo may get his shot at the NFL level.

The Houston job will be a challenge for whoever takes it, as the Texans will likely move on from Deshaun Watson this offseason. J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins are also gone, leaving plenty of roster issues for the next staff. Houston will pick third in this year’s NFL Draft.

Mayo is going to be a busy man over the next several days — let’s see if he’s able to land one of these openings.