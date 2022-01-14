Trinity Bell enters transfer portal

Another class of 2021 prospect has hit the transfer portal. Trinity Bell, a former three-star athlete who signed with Jeremy Pruitt, will now look elsewhere after spending one season with the Volunteers.

The 6-7 prospect signed as a tight end but also worked on the defensive line late in the year. Thanks to a lingering high school injury, Bell wasn’t able to work through training camp, which obviously kept him from finding the field in his first season.

Miles Campbell, another freshman tight end who was healthy, played sparingly throughout the season. Tennessee leaned on veterans Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren in Josh Heupel’s first year, and both are set to return next season.

Bell joins Andison Coby, Will Albright, Kaemen Marley, K’Rojhn Calbert and Dee Beckwith in the transfer portal. Each of these players, perhaps outside of Calbert, were buried on the depth chart.

Tennessee added UCF tight end Charlie Browder last week as a preferred walk-on. That addition helps with the numbers at the position after Tennessee didn’t sign a tight end during the early signing period.

The Volunteers are set for 2022 at tight end, and they’re likely hoping Miles Campbell is ready to step into a starting role come 2023.