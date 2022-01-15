Tennessee-Kentucky: How to watch and open game thread

Tennessee and Kentucky are set to battle it out today at Rupp Arena, a place where the Volunteers have won two straight games. Rick Barnes has won six of his last ten meetings against the Wildcats.

John Calipari’s team looks a little different this season, led by a couple of veteran transfers. Tennessee will have to deal with the nation’s leading rebounder, Oscar Tshiebwe. The West Virginia transfer is grabbing over 15 boards per game, giving Tennessee’s frontcourt a lot to deal with today.

Kentucky also added veteran guard Sahvir Wheeler from Georgia.

Tennessee has been struggling offensively for the majority of the season, but they did find their groove a little bit in the second half Tuesday against South Carolina. Rick Barnes is hoping that effort is duplicated today in Lexington.

Kentucky is favored by 4.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Tip-off time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network