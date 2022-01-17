Tennessee falls in AP Poll following loss to Kentucky

Tennessee remains ranked for another week following their blowout loss to Kentucky over the weekend. The Vols are the 24th ranked team in the country, per the new AP Poll.
The Volunteers are now 11-5 on the season, falling to 2-3 in SEC play. They’ll look to bounce back with games against Vanderbilt and LSU this week.
Gonzaga returned the to No. 1 spot this week, as they usually do during conference play season. Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers continued their climb, marching all the way to the No. 2 slot this week.
Arizona, easily Tennessee’s biggest win of the season, is now third and tracking for a No. 1 seed. Kentucky jumped back up to 12th following their win over Tennessee.
LSU, coming off of their collapse against Arkansas on Saturday, only dropped down to 13th. Tennessee will host the Tigers for round two on Saturday.
New AP Poll
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Purdue
5. Baylor
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Wisconsin
9. UCLA
10. Houston
11. Villanova
12. Kentucky
13. LSU
14. Michigan State
15. Iowa State
16. USC
17. Illinois
18. Texas Tech
19. Ohio State
20. Xavier
21. Providence
22. Loyola-Chicago
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. UConn
