Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch

Tennessee is set to play the first of two games against in-state rival Vanderbilt tonight, making the short trip to Nashville for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off. The Volunteers are struggling right now, starting 2-3 in SEC play. A trip to Memorial Gymnasium will be another tough test.

Vanderbilt is 2-2 in conference play, picking up wins over Arkansas and Georgia. They’ve dropped games to South Carolina and Kentucky. Overall, the Commodores are 10-6.

Interestingly enough, Vandy is 0-2 to start conference play at home. They’ll look to change that tonight against Tennessee. As you probably know, Memorial is a strange place to play. The ‘Dores took Tennessee to the wire last year despite being down several players to COVID issues. Vanderbilt also took the great 2018-19 Tennessee team into the final seconds in Nashville.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 6.5 point favorite as of Tuesday morning.

Tennessee’s response here will be fascinating. It feels like a big moment for this group, as they continue to try and find their groove with seven weeks left to play.

How to watch

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network