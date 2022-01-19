Tennessee schedules home and home with Washington

Tennessee announced a new home and home series on Wednesday for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Volunteers will play the Washington Huskies during those respective seasons, playing one in Knoxville and another in Seattle.

Vol Navy Husky Harbor



Waterfront football on deck in 2029-30. — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 19, 2022

The first matchup will take place on September 1st, 2029, in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will then travel to to Seattle on September 7th, 2030, to face Washington in Husky Stadium.

“We are thrilled about scheduling a high-caliber Pac-12 program like Washington,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “These schools offer fans the chance to experience two very unique venues on the water in great cities. We appreciate Jennifer Cohen and the University of Washington administration in collaborating with us on this endeavor.”

This will be the first time that the two schools have faced each other in football. Tennessee hasn’t been to that region of the country since travelling to Oregon to face the ducks back in 2013.

Tennessee will finish up a series with Pittsburgh later this year. They’ll travel to BYU in 2023, while also hosting UConn. A series against Nebraska is on the books for 2026 and 2027. Syracuse and West Virginia are also on future schedules — the 2025 opener in Atlanta and the 2028 opener in Charlotte, respectively.

Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake after this season, replacing him with Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer.