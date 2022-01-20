Tennessee transfer commit Isaiah Neyor flips to Texas

Just four days removed from telling Tennessee fans that they had nothing to worry about, Isaiah Neyor has flipped to Texas. The Wyoming transfer committed to Tennessee two weeks ago before ever visiting campus. As it turns out, that commitment didn’t last.

Following Neyor’s commitment announcement, things didn’t feel right as he went ahead with his visit to Ole Miss. Today, he has flipped to Texas.

“Signed,” Neyor tweeted.

I’ve got to say, a transfer commitment flip is a new one for me, but welcome to the new college football world.

Neyor is a former two-star recruit out of the state of Texas, so this move puts him closer to home.

The loss is obviously a big blow to Tennessee, who was set to add the big-time playmaker to an already loaded offense. The Volunteers must replace receivers Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton from last year’s team, while returning veteran Cedric Tillman. This means Jalin Hyatt, Jimmy Calloway and Ramel Keyton will each have much larger roles going forward.

Neyor will now head to Austin from Wyoming, where he exploded onto the scene last season as a redshirt freshman. The 6-3 receiver averaged 20 yards per catch, supplying the Cowboys with several big plays throughout the year. Now with three years left to play college football, Neyor moves up to face stiffer competition.

Now way around this one — it stings. Receiver wasn’t really a need with who the Vols have waiting on the depth chart, but you’ll never turn down added firepower.

Tennessee still needs to attack the defensive side of the ball, mainly at cornerback and linebacker. Expect those to be addressed at some point in the coming months.