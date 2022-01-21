Rick Barnes updates status of Josiah-Jordan James

Tennessee is getting set for another big meeting with LSU this weekend, this time coming in Knoxville. The Volunteers are in need of another big win for seeding purposes, but they’re also dealing with an injury to one of their starters.

Josiah-Jordan James left the game early against Vanderbilt and was not able to return. Rick Barnes gave an update on Friday on his status for Saturday’s game.

“We’re counting on it,” Barnes said of James’ availability. “He’s working his way back. It will really be a game-time decision. But, again, we’re trying to work his way back, that’s what he’s trying to do.”

Barnes also explained what happened to James on Tuesday.

“He just got hit. He had a little cut above his eye, in the forehead.”

Barnes confirmed that James did not suffer a concussion.

Though James has been a bit of a disappointment, he still does a lot of little things for Tennessee. He’s a key rebounder for this team, and his 6-6 frame can do a lot for the Volunteers on the defensive end.

James is averaging 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 25 percent from three-point range this season.

Tennessee mostly rolled with Justin Powell in his place against the Commodores, who played one of his better games of the season. Powell hasn’t gotten as many minutes as expected, mostly due to his defense, per Barnes.

This is a situation we’ll be monitoring ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Tip-off is set for Saturday evening at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.