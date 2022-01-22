Tennessee-LSU: How to watch

There are very very breathers on the SEC schedule this season — both Tennessee and LSU will march on today with yet another top 25 matchup. It’s the second meeting between the two sides, with LSU coming out on top just a couple of weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

Since then, Will Wade has been dealing with some key injuries. Veteran point guard Xavier Pinson will likely miss today’s game, while forward Darius Days is questionable after going down on Wednesday against Alabama.

For Tennessee, they just need to get back on track with another quadrant one win, as they’re 2-5 in that category so far on the season. It’s been a struggle for the Volunteers against Will Wade, for whatever reason.

Kennedy Chandler is looking to change that today.

“LSU, it’s payback,” Chandler said Friday. “We lost to them on the road and we want to beat them. It’s a revenge game, and we gotta come in and we know they’ll be ready to play against us. Our goal is to get the win.”

Tennessee will roll with seven-footer Uros Plavsic in the starting lineup once again after a nice game at Vanderbilt this week. Josiah-Jordan James remains a gametime decision.

The Volunteers are favored by 5.5 points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network