Move-in day: 2022 early enrollees arrive at Tennessee

College football rarely stops throughout the year. There’s seemingly always something going on, even as the season flips from one to the next. We just wrapped up the national title, and we’ve got over 200 days until the 2022 kickoff. But focus has already moved on to next season.

One of the first things on the agenda for the offseason now is getting your new players settled on campus. The ability to enroll early and get started in January is a big advantage for some of these guys who are trying to get adjusted to college life. It also allows them to go through spring practices with the team.

On Saturday, it was move-in day for a handful of to 2022 signees. Four-star running back Justin Williams, four-star receiver Kaleb Webb and three-star receiver Chas Nimrod were each documented as they moved into their new home.

I AM HOME ! #GBO — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) January 22, 2022

Tomorrow I officially move to where I will continue my dream of playing the NFL. I want to thank everyone who has been apart of my journey and promise to make all of y’all proud. Can’t wait @Vol_Football — kaleb webb (@kalebwebb3) January 21, 2022

Tennessee has several more prospects set to join the program this month. Addison Nichols, Tyre West, Tayven Jackson, Cam Miller, Desmond Williams, Squirrel White, Elijah Herring, Mo Clipper and Brian Grant are all set to join the three listed above.

Each will have their chance to dive into the playbook, workouts and eventually spring football practices, which will begin in March and lead into the Orange and White Game.