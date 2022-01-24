Tennessee moves up in latest AP Poll

After a much-needed 2-0 week, Tennessee has moved back up to No. 18 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll. The Volunteers were ranked 24th last week.

Tennessee won a bit of an ugly game at Vanderbilt, and then took down LSU in Knoxville in convincing fashion on Saturday. The LSU win was big for the Vols, improving them to 3-5 against quad one opponents this season. Tennessee also moved to 4-3 in conference play ahead of hosting Florida this week.

Bruce Pearl is back in the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll, with his Auburn Tigers coming off of a big win at home against Kentucky. Auburn is loaded once again, now with firm control of the overall SEC standings and a No. 1 by their name for the first time in school history.

Gonzaga fell to No. 2, with Arizona at No. 3. Baylor and Kansas round out the top five.

Latest AP Top 25 Poll

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Arizona

4. Baylor

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

T7. UCLA

T7. Houston

9. Duke

10. Michigan State

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Texas Tech

14. Villanova

15. USC

16. Ohio State

17. Providence

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. UConn

21. Xavier

22. Marquette

23. Iowa State

24. Illinois

25. Davidson