Tennessee moves up in latest AP Poll

After a much-needed 2-0 week, Tennessee has moved back up to No. 18 in this week’s AP College Basketball Poll. The Volunteers were ranked 24th last week.
Tennessee won a bit of an ugly game at Vanderbilt, and then took down LSU in Knoxville in convincing fashion on Saturday. The LSU win was big for the Vols, improving them to 3-5 against quad one opponents this season. Tennessee also moved to 4-3 in conference play ahead of hosting Florida this week.
Bruce Pearl is back in the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll, with his Auburn Tigers coming off of a big win at home against Kentucky. Auburn is loaded once again, now with firm control of the overall SEC standings and a No. 1 by their name for the first time in school history.
Gonzaga fell to No. 2, with Arizona at No. 3. Baylor and Kansas round out the top five.
Latest AP Top 25 Poll
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Arizona
4. Baylor
5. Kansas
6. Purdue
T7. UCLA
T7. Houston
9. Duke
10. Michigan State
11. Wisconsin
12. Kentucky
13. Texas Tech
14. Villanova
15. USC
16. Ohio State
17. Providence
18. Tennessee
19. LSU
20. UConn
21. Xavier
22. Marquette
23. Iowa State
24. Illinois
25. Davidson
