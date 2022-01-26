Tennessee-Florida: How to watch

Tennessee is looking to string together a third win in a row tonight, as they are set to host the Florida Gators. The Volunteers have found some much-needed momentum, picking up a road win against Vanderbilt and a top 25 win against LSU.

They’ve been able to stop the bleeding, and now host a Florida team that will be missing their best player. Colin Castleton remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, a big blow for the Gators who remain squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Florida big man is averaging over 15 points and nine rebounds per game.

“Lost a valuable player and won a big game at home against Mississippi State,” Rick Barnes said of Florida. “Then had another good win Saturday (Vanderbilt). They had a tough week. Mike’s back to doing the things I always remember his teams doing. Changing defenses, a lot like what we based here on Saturday, 2-2-1, can fall back, can run and double it at any time. Can throw a 1-3-1 at you, can mix up some zones with his man.”

Florida has won three of four, capitalizing on a few weaker teams to find some needed wins. However, that progress was derailed on Monday night, as Ole Miss trounced the Gators 70-54. The Gators are now 12-7 overall.

They now travel to Tennessee, which has been a different animal in Knoxville. The Vols have yet to lose at home, and are looking to move to 5-3 in conference play tonight. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a 9.5 point favorite.

How to watch

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network