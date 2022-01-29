Tennessee-Texas: How to watch

The 2022 edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge is on, and Tennessee has been matched up with the Texas Longhorns. The Volunteers will make the trip down to Austin, marking a return to Rick Barnes’ old stomping grounds.

Barnes was let go by Texas back in 2015, but quickly traded in his orange for a lighter shade. Texas has since fired his replacement Shaka Smart, and hired Chris Beard.

The Longhorns are 15-5 on the year. They just recently fell out of the top 25 following a top ten ranking to start the year. According to KenPom, Texas ranks as the 15th best team in the country. Tennessee ranks 14th in the same metric.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Texas gets the home edge tonight, currently favored by three points.

Tennessee has finally been able to string some wins together, improving to 14-5 on the season. They’re looking for another quadrant one win tonight, and Rick Barnes is looking for one final win in the Erwin Center before the Longhorns move to the Moody Center next season.

How to watch

Location: Austin, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network