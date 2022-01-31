Vol hoops drops four spots in AP Poll

Tennessee fell four spots, from 18th to 22nd, in this week’s AP Poll.

The Vols had an up-and-down week, with a seven-point home win against Florida on Wednesday before dropping the Rick Barnes homecoming game against Texas by just one point Saturday evening.

Big picture — wins against Florida are always satisfying, and the Vols now sit tied for fourth with Arkansas in the SEC standings. The loss to Texas isn’t a huge deal, I don’t reckon, considering it was a non-SEC road game. Even after playing some terrible ball, the Vols had a chance to pull out a dub at the buzzer.

Auburn and Gonzaga remain relatively entrenched at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while last week’s No. 3 and No. 4 teams, Arizona and Baylor, both dropped after each team lost a game in the past seven days.

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. UCLA

4. Purdue

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kansas

11. Wisconsin

12. Villanova

13. Michigan St.

14. Texas Tech

15. Providence

16. Ohio St.

17. UConn

18. Illinois

19. USC

20. Iowa St.

21. Xavier

22. Tennessee

23. Texas

24. Marquette

25. LSU