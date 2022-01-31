Vol hoops drops four spots in AP Poll

Tennessee fell four spots, from 18th to 22nd, in this week’s AP Poll.
The Vols had an up-and-down week, with a seven-point home win against Florida on Wednesday before dropping the Rick Barnes homecoming game against Texas by just one point Saturday evening.
Big picture — wins against Florida are always satisfying, and the Vols now sit tied for fourth with Arkansas in the SEC standings. The loss to Texas isn’t a huge deal, I don’t reckon, considering it was a non-SEC road game. Even after playing some terrible ball, the Vols had a chance to pull out a dub at the buzzer.
Auburn and Gonzaga remain relatively entrenched at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, while last week’s No. 3 and No. 4 teams, Arizona and Baylor, both dropped after each team lost a game in the past seven days.
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. UCLA
4. Purdue
5. Kentucky
6. Houston
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Wisconsin
12. Villanova
13. Michigan St.
14. Texas Tech
15. Providence
16. Ohio St.
17. UConn
18. Illinois
19. USC
20. Iowa St.
21. Xavier
22. Tennessee
23. Texas
24. Marquette
25. LSU
