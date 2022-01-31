Tennessee lands 2023 in-state OL Ayden Bussell

Tennessee added another member to its 2023 class this afternoon, picking up some offensive line help from the mid-state area. Ayden Bussell, a 6-6, 287 pound prospect out of Mount Juliet, committed to Tennessee on Monday.

Bussell chose Tennessee over offers from Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis and Vanderbilt. The three-star offensive lineman is ranked as the 520th player in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Tennessee offered Bussell in May of last year, quickly getting him on campus for several visits to follow.

Coming off of multiple recent power five offers, Bussell visited Tennessee last weekend for their junior day event. One week later, coming off of a visit to Vanderbilt, Bussell informed the Tennessee staff of his decision to commit. He is now the third member of Tennessee’s 2023 class, joining safety Jack Luttrell and tight end Ethan Davis.

Per Bussell, who spoke with 247Sports about his commitment, Tennessee views him as an offensive guard moving forward. Bussell doubles as a track and field athlete as well.

Although very early, Tennessee moves up to 20th overall in the 2023 class rankings following Bussell’s commitment.