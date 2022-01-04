Safety Trevon Flowers returning to Tennessee in 2022

Another Tennessee veteran has decided to stick around for another season. Veteran safety Trevon Flowers announced his intentions to return to the team next season, giving the secondary a nice boost at a position of need.

Flowers made his announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Flowers arrived in Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class at Tennessee, part of a group of freshman who have started games since 2018. The former three-star recruit will now head into his 5th season, thanks to the COVID-year rule.

Through four seasons, Flowers has totaled three interceptions, two of which came this year. Flowers has 171 total tackles to his credit.

Tennessee will lose cornerback Alontae Taylor and nickel Theo Jackson for next season, so simply not having to replace another veteran is a big deal for Tim Banks here. Safety Jaylen McCollough will also return.

Flowers is the latest Tennessee veteran to announce his return in 2022. Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman each passed on the chance to start their pro careers early. Princeton Fant, Jacob Warren and Solon Page have also announced that they will return.

Tennessee has needs at corner, linebacker and maybe defensive end, but they’re likely set now at the safety spot for 2022.