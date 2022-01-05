Transferring Wyoming WR Isaiah Neyor to visit Tennessee

As expected, transferring Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neylor has generated plenty of interest since hitting the transfer portal. Still with three seasons of eligibility left, Neyor had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman this season. Now he’s looking to join a bigger program.

Tennessee was one of the first offers Neyor received, and now they’ll be one of the schools that he visits. 247Sports reports Neyor will visit Tennessee this weekend. The Volunteers are in his top three, joined by USC and Texas. Each of those three will receive a visit from Neyor this week.

The former 2-star prospect has a 6-3 frame, already coupled with early production at Wyoming. Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards last season for the Cowboys, scoring 12 times. A true big-play threat, Neyor averaged 20 yards per catch.

Tennessee is looking to replace Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton, who played the slot and WR2 roles last season. The Volunteers have Jalin Hyatt, Ramel Keyton, Jimmy Calloway and a few others ready to step in, but Neyor offers the chance at another dynamic playmaker on the perimeter. Josh Heupel showed how lethal size and speed can be in his offense all season long. With Hendon Hooker also set to return, this has to be a pretty attractive landing spot for any receiver.

Neyor has a busy several days ahead of him, and a huge decision to follow. We’ll be watching this situation closely.