Tennessee working to add another defensive tackle to 2022 class

For the most part, work on the class of 2022 is done. The early signing period has come and gone, and the Tennessee Volunteers landed an impressive top 15 class. However, there are still a few needs on the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

One of those positions is defensive tackle. Tennessee will lose several veteran contributors there, and only signed two replacements (Jordan Phillips, Tyre West) during the early period. They’re now trying to add another ahead of the traditional signing day date.

This week, a new offer went out to late-rising Jayson Jenkins.

Blessed to have received an Offer from the University of Tennessee! #AGTG #SEC pic.twitter.com/TqIlFy2jsg — Jayson “Jenks” Jenkins (@jaysonjenkins_) January 4, 2022

Jenkins is not ranked in the 247Sports Composite rankings, but holds several power five offers. Missouri, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Rutgers, West Virginia and Pitt are just a few of the schools that have offered to this point.

The 6-6, 250 pound tackle is out of Trenton, New Jersey. Jenkins currently has official visits scheduled to Missouri, Florida and West Virginia over the next three weeks. Fresh off of a Tennessee offer, the Volunteers are likely trying to add their name to that list.

Tennessee is also coming in late on three-star defensive tackle Ahmad Moten, along with several other programs. Moten, a 6-3, 290 pound prospect out of Florida, will officially visit Tennessee next week. Oklahoma, North Carolina and Miami are also each in pursuit of Moten. The Volunteers offered Moten back in November.

So while the fireworks of this 2022 class are behind us, there are still a couple of names worth following here with a month officially left in the cycle.