Tyler Baron withdraws name from transfer portal

He spent just one day in the portal.

By Terry A. Lambert
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Just one day — almost exactly 24 hours ago — defensive end Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal. Today, he has removed his name, according to Matt Zenitz on On3.

Sudden change of heart? More NIL money coming from somewhere in Knoxville? Who knows.

Regardless of the reason, Tennessee will gladly welcome back one of their most important defensive players. The Volunteers need Baron to return to his post as they replace key pieces of their defense this offseason. His return marks what would have been a dire need off of the board.

Clearly, Tennessee could still use more depth at defensive end, but getting Baron back heading into his junior season is obviously a big win for Josh Heupel and Tim Banks. The former four-star prospect is a Knoxville native and his brief entry into the transfer portal did seem strange on the surface. Baron was not recruited by this staff when he signed, but they obviously did their share to play catch-up over the last 24 hours.

Baron rejoins Byron Young at defensive end, each looking to take the next step forward. Baron totaled four sacks last season, adding seven tackles for loss and 30 total tackles.

