How to watch: Tennessee at LSU

Conference play is in full swing, and another big test awaits Tennessee tonight. The Volunteers are on the road once again, this time traveling to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers.

Will Wade’s team is 13-1 on the year, fresh off of a huge win in the closing moments against Kentucky. They boast the No. 1 defense in the nation, per KenPom, matching up today against Tennessee’s No. 2 ranked defense.

Clearly, Tennessee will need a better offensive showing today than they had against Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Volunteers squeaked by the Rebels, picking up their first conference win of the season. Tonight they’re looking for their second, which would also be one of their best wins on the season to date.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is a two-point underdog. The total has been set at 137.5.

How to watch

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Vol Network